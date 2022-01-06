Truist Financial Corp Has $20.78 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $20,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 7.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.92 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

