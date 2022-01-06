TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Update

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 195,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

