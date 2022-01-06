Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) will report sales of $286.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.10 million and the highest is $286.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Turing will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turing.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
TWKS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,732. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77.
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
