TurtleCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $117,478.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 119,207,556,653 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

