Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $226,110,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.46. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.18 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.46.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

