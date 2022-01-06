Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Twin Vee PowerCats stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Twin Vee PowerCats as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

