Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 10%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) shares were down 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.67 and last traded at $74.93. Approximately 38,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 667,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $453,266.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,483 shares of company stock worth $16,618,400. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,123 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

