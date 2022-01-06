Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 94.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 883,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 430,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

