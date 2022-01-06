Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $421.80

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.80 ($5.68) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.46). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.46), with a volume of 270,569 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.41) price target on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36. The company has a market cap of £787.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 395.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 421.80.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

