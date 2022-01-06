u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 6.2%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.24 and last traded at $71.24. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.98.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53.

About u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

