U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.36. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. TheStreet lowered U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 3.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter worth about $701,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 448.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 138.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 46,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 849.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 161,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.