UBS Group Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.68.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,331,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.