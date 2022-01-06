UBS Group Reiterates €117.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €117.00 ($132.95) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

EPA:SAN opened at €88.27 ($100.31) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($105.65). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.56.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

