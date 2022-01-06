UCA Coin (UCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,840.00

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. UCA Coin has a market cap of $2.39 million and $14,840.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,333,671,571 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,940,228 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.