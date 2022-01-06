UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 24,546 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,061,859.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Ashim Gupta sold 111,250 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $4,866,075.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $2,259,200.00.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $38.10 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

