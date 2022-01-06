Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 43,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,373. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

