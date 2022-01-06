Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Trading Down 3.6%

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of vinyl coated fabrics. The firm specializes in branded coated fabrics, automotive and transportation interior as well as calendered sheeting. It operates through the following brands: Naugahyde, BeautyGard, Flameblocker, Spirit Millennium, Ambla, Amblon, Velbex, Cirroflex, Plastolene and Vynide.

