United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.20.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $347.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.00. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.22 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

