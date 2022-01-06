United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.63

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $132.63 and traded as low as $129.30. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $129.30, with a volume of 2,406 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $731.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.00 per share, with a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,166,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

