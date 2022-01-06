UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

