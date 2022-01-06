Unity Biotechnology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,715% compared to the average daily volume of 423 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $752,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

