Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $184.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display’s third-quarter 2021 results suffered from pandemic-induced disruptions, chip shortage and supply chain constraints. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. Universal Display’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.33.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $166.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,306 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,277,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,381,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

