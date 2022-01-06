Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 60.7% in December

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.
