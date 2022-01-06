Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Short Interest Up 60.7% in December

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 101,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $827.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $58.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 171.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,028.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1,112.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 778.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

