Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $445.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.30 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on ULH. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 458,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.