Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $68.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.32 million and the lowest is $67.08 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $64.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $272.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $271.97 million to $272.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $278.25 million, with estimates ranging from $272.35 million to $284.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $914.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.05. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,612,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after buying an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

