Upfiring (UFR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00381261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009558 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000139 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.04 or 0.01338983 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003325 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

