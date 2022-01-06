Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for $13.55 or 0.00031353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $135.53 million and approximately $8.54 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.