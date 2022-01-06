Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) dropped 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70. Approximately 158,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 376,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$356.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy news, Senior Officer Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$338,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$916,521.60. Also, Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$298,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519,064.12. Insiders sold 528,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,511 in the last ninety days.

About Ur-Energy (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

