USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.15. The stock has a market cap of $139.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

