USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $57,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4,339.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.89.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

