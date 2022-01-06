USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $756,000 Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.64 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.