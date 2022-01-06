USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Shares in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.