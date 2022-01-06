Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.19.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $159,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $318,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,696 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

