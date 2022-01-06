Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.93. 32,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,821. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

