Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,799 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 928,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

