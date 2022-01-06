Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,057 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,369,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 485,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,697,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,373 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.