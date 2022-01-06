Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 72,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE ELP opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

