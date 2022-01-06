Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 56,832 Shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Diginex were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diginex by 111.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Diginex in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Diginex by 48.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Diginex stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78. Diginex Limited has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

EQOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on Diginex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

