Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 836 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 94.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $127.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

