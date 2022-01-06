Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 279,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 77,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $53.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCE. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

