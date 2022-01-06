VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

Shares of SMOG opened at $153.73 on Thursday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.73.

