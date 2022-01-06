Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.53

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $200.53 and last traded at $200.30, with a volume of 1144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VDC. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 790,737 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 231,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,147.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after buying an additional 169,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,356,000 after buying an additional 119,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $20,571,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

