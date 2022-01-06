Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,390,000 after acquiring an additional 675,115 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 68,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49.

