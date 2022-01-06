Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $107.75

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $107.75 and last traded at $107.75, with a volume of 179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,137,000 after acquiring an additional 658,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,107,000 after acquiring an additional 55,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,847,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

