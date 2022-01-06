Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.59. The company had a trading volume of 17,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $204.37 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.