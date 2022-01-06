Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,957. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.69 and a 1-year high of $153.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.