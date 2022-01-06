Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 311.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,962 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 339,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

