Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $441.26

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $441.26 and last traded at $441.06, with a volume of 92728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
