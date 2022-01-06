Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Hits New 12-Month High at $441.26

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $441.26 and last traded at $441.06, with a volume of 92728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

