Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) is Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $961,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $153.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.24. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $121.29 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

