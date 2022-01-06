Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EQ LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $156.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.22.

